How to hold a zero-carbon shareholders' meeting

Among its carbon-reduction measures, BRR refrains from printing its meeting agenda and invitation letter on paper as is traditional practice. Instead, the company asks its shareholders to download a digital meeting document and invitation letter by scanning a QR code. Not a single piece of paper is used.

BRR chief executive officer Anant Tangtongwechakit revealed that Monday’s shareholders' meeting was held under the theme “Toward a Sustainable Future” to reduce its carbon footprint. The meeting was planned with advice from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

The TCEB advised BRR to use a hybrid meeting format to reduce fuel consumed for shareholders’ travel. The vote at the meeting was also held electronically, using Blockchain AGM Voting technology that allowed shareholders to vote from anywhere without having to travel to the meeting venue. It also further reduced the use of paper.