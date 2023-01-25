JKN Global selects El Salvador to host 72nd Miss Universe pageant in Nov-Dec

The 2022’s final round was broadcasted via streaming channels, social media as well as television networks including the number one Spanish channel Telemundo.

One of the key moments of the event that was lauded by foreign media worldwide was the beautiful speech by Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Group, and the owner of the Miss Universe organization.

The CEO’s Woman Empowerment Vision celebrates feminism, while promoting cultural diversity, social opportunities, and gender equality. The speech also focuses on how to empower all women to feel empowered, through the concept of Transformational Leadership or leadership reforms to enhance the value of the Miss Universe pageant.

The television network Telemundo cited data from AGB Nielsen Media Research Company ratings survey that the live broadcast of the 71st Miss Universe Finals on Saturday January 14, was rated as the number one among channels in viewers aged 18 – 49. The channel, the only television network live broadcasted in the glamourous pageant, attracted more than 2.4 million viewers, with the highest number of viewers among the age group 18-49 years old, or 84% growth and a 54% increase in overall audience numbers compared to the previous year.