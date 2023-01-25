JKN Global selects El Salvador to host 72nd Miss Universe pageant in Nov-Dec
After the grand success of Miss Universe 2022’s final round that registered almost one billion viewers from 121 countries, El Salvador has announced its decision to pay an undisclosed sum of money to JKN Global Group Public Company Limited to host Miss Universe 2023 pageant.
The 2022’s final round was broadcasted via streaming channels, social media as well as television networks including the number one Spanish channel Telemundo.
One of the key moments of the event that was lauded by foreign media worldwide was the beautiful speech by Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Group, and the owner of the Miss Universe organization.
The CEO’s Woman Empowerment Vision celebrates feminism, while promoting cultural diversity, social opportunities, and gender equality. The speech also focuses on how to empower all women to feel empowered, through the concept of Transformational Leadership or leadership reforms to enhance the value of the Miss Universe pageant.
The television network Telemundo cited data from AGB Nielsen Media Research Company ratings survey that the live broadcast of the 71st Miss Universe Finals on Saturday January 14, was rated as the number one among channels in viewers aged 18 – 49. The channel, the only television network live broadcasted in the glamourous pageant, attracted more than 2.4 million viewers, with the highest number of viewers among the age group 18-49 years old, or 84% growth and a 54% increase in overall audience numbers compared to the previous year.
In the United States, audiences in the 18-49 age bracket are number one in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Dallas, and Chicago. Talkwalker, a social media analysis website, said that the 71st Miss Universe Finals was ranked No. 1 in the lifestyle and social program category. It has 10.6 million social media views and 5.7 million audience participation from live broadcasts, online media, and social media distribution. 526 million minutes of content related to the Miss Universe Finals were watched, a 37% increase this year compared to last year.
As a result of the vision of supporting the empowerment and elevation of women and the success of the 71st Miss Universe pageant, Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's President, decided to pay an undisclosed sum of money to JKN Global Group Public Company Limited under the leadership of Anne Jakapong to host the 72nd Miss Universe pageant. The event will take place from November to December 2023, which was earlier announced on the Miss Universe stage for the first time in 12 years. The deal is considered one of the successes and pride of the Bangkok-based JKN Global Group.
After managing the Miss Universe Organization for two and a half months, Miss Anne Jakapong said, “We are committed to further developing and integrating the Miss Universe organization as a platform for empowering women for all people in the universe, to lead, to be able to inspire, to be role models to others, and the Miss Universe pageant must be a platform that is conducted with the most transparency and fairness.”
From all the statistics and achievements, Miss Universe is considered the world's number one beauty pageant and is ready to move into a new dimension of the contest that will drive society and empower women as leaders of social reform. This will give Thailand a standing ovation in the eyes of the world as well as the power to drive global society towards better change in all dimensions.