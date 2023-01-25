Asset World spending 1 billion baht to rebrand flagship
Asset World Corp (AWC) is investing 1 billion baht to turn its flagship office tower, The Empire, into what it calls a “revolutionary lifestyle space that embraces the future of work-life integration”, the company announced on Wednesday.
AWC CEO and President Wallapa Traisorat told a press conference that 1,500 square metres of The Empire will be turned into a co-living space, bringing a home-like experience and large facilities to the workplace. These will include a living room, a communal kitchen and dining area, a kids' room, and a pet hotel, she said.
The company is also rebranding the building’s rooftop, saying it will offer a wider range of international food and beverages.
AWC will continue to offer tenants hotel-like services through an app connecting them to all AWC-affiliated hotels.
Wallapa said The Empire was “currently valued at 20 billion baht”.
Its renovation and rebranding will be completed in November, with its co-working space opening in the first quarter of this year, she said.