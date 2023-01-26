Minor expects collaboration with European NH brand to boost growth

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO Minor International and CEO Minor Hotels, told a press conference on Thursday that the collaboration with NH Hotel Group, Europe's fourth-largest hotel company, would provide more diverse and unique experiences for tourists visiting the country.

The move follows a strong rebound in Thailand's tourism industry and is an effort to push occupancy rates to more than 75% as in 2019.

He explained that due to the limited number of flights arriving in Thailand, it would be difficult and time-consuming to restore the occupancy rate to pre-Covid-19 levels, hence Minor Hotels should focus on room rates instead.

Rajakarier expected the revenue of Minor Hotels in Thailand to continue growing with a 10-15% bottomline growth.

The NH Hotel brand made its debut recently in Thailand with the signing of NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort. The group will add two more properties in the country to its NH Collection.

NH Collection Chiang Mai Ping River is currently under development in Thailand's northern city of Chiang Mai. The new hotel will open in the fourth quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, work on the upcoming NH Collection Rayong Resort & Residences has begun. It is expected to open within the next two years.

"Our strategies will be for more joint investments with various funds and property owners, starting this year. We plan to expand our portfolio of hospitality management contracts and franchise opportunities under the Oaks, NH Hotel, and Avani brands," Rajakarier explained.