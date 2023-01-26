Nation Group rights issue gets overwhelming response, oversubscribed by 20%

Nation Group CEO and president Shine Bunnag said that a large number of existing shareholders and investors had applied for the group’s rights offer, with the total subscription amount exceeding 900 million baht, compared to the company’s proposed capital increase of 732 million baht.

The rights issue offered shareholders two newly issued ordinary shares for every ordinary share at 0.09 baht a share.

The increased capital is intended to be used as a revolving fund to support Nation Group’s future business expansion under its One Nation strategy.

