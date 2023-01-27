Volvo targets 100% electric vehicle sales by 2025

Chris Wailes, managing director of Volvo Car (Thailand), told a media briefing on Friday that he sees strong demand for electric vehicles (EV) in Thailand, and the trend would continue to grow significantly.

He cited the rapid improvement of EV-related infrastructure, such as charging stations, and people's environmental awareness, as well as the high price of fossil fuel. He believes these factors would encourage more Thais to switch to EVs.

The entry of new global players like Tesla will increase market competition.

"Competition is always beneficial. Every competitor drives us to learn, adapt, and improve in order to better meet the needs of our customers," Wailes said.

He added that Thais were more receptive than Europeans when it came to trying new technology.

Amid the overall promising signs in the market, Volvo Car (Thailand) is confident of becoming a seller of only EVs by 2025, he said.

"We will continue to strengthen our position as the leader in the premium EV segment," he said.