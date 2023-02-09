Travel tech company profiles emerging travel ‘tribes’

The study examined forces transforming travel, as well as emerging traveller traits, behaviours, and preferences, to pinpoint what travellers will want a decade from now, Karun Budhraja, Amadeus senior vice president for marketing in the Asia Pacific region, told a media briefing at the company’s Singapore office.

The study identifies four “Traveller Tribes” that will develop over the next decade and likely be dominant in 2033.

They are “pioneering pathfinders” (43%), “excited experientialists” (25%), “memory makers” (17%), and “travel tech-fluencers” (15%).

“Pathfinders” live fast-paced lives and are always looking for their next adventure, Budhraja said. Most (82%) are between the ages of 23 and 41.

This group is more willing than others to let sustainability influence their travel decisions and is very comfortable using alternative payment methods, Budhraja said.

“Experientialists” are more likely than other travellers to act on instinct and prefer less predictable and more exciting lodging experiences, he said. Almost half of them are single and they have high-paying jobs with a flexible schedule, he added.

“Tech-fluencers” are the most familiar with using technologies to make their lives easier, but they are the group most concerned about data security, Budhraja said.

“Memory makers” take a more straightforward approach to travel, focusing on making memories and visiting places, Budhraja said. They are older – 44% are over the age of 42 – but travel regularly.

"For them, the future can be a frightening prospect,” Budhraja said.

“They prioritise people over technology and sustainability [and are] reassured by existing methods [of travel]," he added.