U-Tapao International Aviation’s executives visit two Japanese airports to explore development guidelines

February 15, 2023, Japan - Mr Keeree Kanjanapas, Executive Chairman, U-Tapao International Aviation Company Limited (UTA), led a group of senior executives, including Mr Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, Mr Kavin Kanjanapas, Mr Pakpoom Srichamni, Mr Anawat Leelawatwatana, Mr Wirawat Panthawangkun, Mr Varatt Kusolmanomai and Mr Saeranee Charnvirakul visited and got an update on the airport development and operation best practice of the Narita and Haneda International Airports.

The group was welcomed by executives from Narita International Airport, Mr Akihiko Tamura, President & CEO, and Mr Hideharu Miyamoto, Executive Director.

Narita International Airport is ranked the number 1 airport in Japan and 3rd in the world for air transport. It is also the main airport serving as a hub connecting between Asia and the Americas. In 2022, it was voted 4th in the World's Top 10 Airports of 2022, an award voted on by airport users around the world between 2021 and 2022. It is also rated 4 stars in terms of facilities, cleanliness of the passenger terminal, safety, immigration and services from leading organizations such as Skytrax.