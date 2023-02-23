U-Tapao International Aviation’s executives visit two Japanese airports to explore development guidelines
The executive team of U-Tapao International Aviation Company (UTA), led by Mr Keeree, visited Narita International Airport and Haneda International Airport, Japan, to explore airport development guidelines.
February 15, 2023, Japan - Mr Keeree Kanjanapas, Executive Chairman, U-Tapao International Aviation Company Limited (UTA), led a group of senior executives, including Mr Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, Mr Kavin Kanjanapas, Mr Pakpoom Srichamni, Mr Anawat Leelawatwatana, Mr Wirawat Panthawangkun, Mr Varatt Kusolmanomai and Mr Saeranee Charnvirakul visited and got an update on the airport development and operation best practice of the Narita and Haneda International Airports.
The group was welcomed by executives from Narita International Airport, Mr Akihiko Tamura, President & CEO, and Mr Hideharu Miyamoto, Executive Director.
Narita International Airport is ranked the number 1 airport in Japan and 3rd in the world for air transport. It is also the main airport serving as a hub connecting between Asia and the Americas. In 2022, it was voted 4th in the World's Top 10 Airports of 2022, an award voted on by airport users around the world between 2021 and 2022. It is also rated 4 stars in terms of facilities, cleanliness of the passenger terminal, safety, immigration and services from leading organizations such as Skytrax.
On February 16, the management team from Narita International Airport welcomed the group of representatives, and took them on a tour of the airport facility system management, such as facility maintenance, and demonstrated the Face Express system, which is a facial recognition system that helps reduce delays and allows travelers to pass through the checkpoint more conveniently and quickly. The group also visited the NEC Future Creation Hub, a research center that contributes to the innovation for the business sector and travel within the airport.
On February 17, the group visited Haneda International Airport, starting at Innovation City, a city under the concept of combining trade and business. Then, the group visited the Airport Garden, a lively space for travelers to rest, which consists of facilities such as spas, hotels, shops and transportation systems that connect directly to the airport.