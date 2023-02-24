THAI forecasts profit surge on tourism rebound

Piyasvasti Amranand, chairman of the committee overseeing the airline's rehabilitation plan, said on Friday that the company was expected to make a net profit of 11.1 billion baht this year, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of 11 billion baht, an increase of 660% from last year.

Surging net profit is a result of the success of the airline’s restructuring plan, Piyasvasti said.

Thailand’s national flag carrier still forecasts operating losses in its subsidiaries, particularly Thai Smile Airways, which lost 4.2 billion baht last year and has a cumulative loss of almost 20 billion baht, Piyasvasti said.

Last year, THAI and its subsidiaries saw available seat kilometres – a measure of an airline’s carrying capacity to generate revenue – jump 243%, while revenue passenger kilometres – a way of calculating the number of kilometres travelled by paying customers – surged 1,118%.

Their cabin factor last year was an average of 67.9%, up from 19.1% in 2021. The number of passengers totalled 9 million last year, up 449% from a year ago.

