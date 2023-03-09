Home appliance titan to launch 400 new products this year, CEO says

Ustuner was upbeat about the company’s future, saying it is planning to expand sales and production in Thailand, which is its largest source of revenue due to the manufacturing it does here.

Less than two years since Istanbul-based Arcelik formed its 60:40 joint venture with Hitatchi Global Life Solutions, it is preparing to expand.

Thailand is key to this expansion as more than 50% of Hitachi-branded household appliances sold outside of Japan are made in Prachin Buri province’s Kabin Buri district.

China is also a growth market for the company, which has another manufacturing plant in the country.

Ustuner said the joint venture had benefitted both partners.

"Arcelik has a major footprint … across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. We could easily say that Arcelik is present everywhere."