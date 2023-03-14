Insight into TÜV Rheinland Strategies

Mobility - provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the automotive industry;

Electrical - provides electrical testing services;

Softlines - provides a wide range of product testing services, including both chemical and physical tests;

Hardlines - provides product inspection services in terms of quality, safety, and manufacturing and transporting processes;

Certification of Management Systems - provides analysis and assessment services for organizational management systems; and

Government Inspection & International Trade - provides government product inspection and international trade services.

Regarding the cooperation with the government, TÜV Rheinland has signed a MOU to help support the training of governmental personnel to gain standardized testing knowledge, jointly propose guidelines, and provide globally accepted information by experts as a guideline for establishing standards of domestic industries and products.

The strengths of TÜV Rheinland Thailand are its comprehensive services, standardized and modern laboratories with a network of labs from the globally active TÜV Rheinland group, which can fully support customers in Thailand. Therefore, having a parent company that has been providing services for more than 150 years, along with services that have been improved continually and for a long time, is one of the things that make it difficult for others to imitate us.

The key market share of TÜV Rheinland in the country is its automotive group, with an average market share of 70-80%, such as 80% for air conditioners. This high market share is due to the fact that the organization has engineers whose specialized certifications are unrivalled in the country, making it one of the strengths that can meet the needs of its customers.

In this year, the organization has clearly set strategies and targets. In Thailand, the target is set at 320 million baht, the executives said.

In addition to perfect services, TÜV Rheinland is committed to building the organization that focuses on sustainability as its top priority. It has operated its business in tandem with environmental sustainability for a long time, along with the vision of the organization both globally and in Thailand that focuses on individuality and trust as the core for us to work hard to earn the trust of our customers. This is regarded as the foundation that makes TÜV Rheinland stable and able to operate its business strongly.

