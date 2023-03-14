Identity-access provider Okta unlocks Thailand’s app-based business boom

The commitment comes just as businesses are digitalising their operations and services to adapt to the post-Covid changes in lifestyle and workstyle.

Okta general manager Digital Native Business, Asia Pacific region and Japan, Richard Marr, told The Nation on Tuesday that the company provides cloud software that helps businesses handle and secure user authentication.

Meanwhile, Okta offers software for developers to build identity controls for applications, websites, web services, and devices.

He said that Thailand is a significant market for Okta due to its ongoing digital transformation, which is boosting the trend of digital native businesses (DNBs), which manage the majority of their business online. DNBs take a customer-centric approach and recognise that their customers prefer an individualised and caring service.

DNB's technology spending is increasing at a rate of about 20.8% per year, according to the International Data Corporation. This represents a sizeable market for Okta.

"Our core philosophy is to collaborate seamlessly with partner platforms on multi-cloud platforms like Google and Amazon Web Service. In order to maintain its company leadership position, we invest heavily in research and development to develop customer-centric solutions," Marr said.

He explained that as companies implement applications to increase employee and customer engagement, identity verification such as username and password are required.

However, most businesses now offer more than one application to their employees and clients. This requires users to create a new unique name and password to gain access to the system, he noted.

"Identity solution is one of the challenges for the digital native businesses," he said.