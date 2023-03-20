Nation TV climbs 3 places in digital rankings as synergy strategy bears fruit
Nation TV ratings have climbed three places to 8th among Thai digital TV channels this year, driven by the “One Nation” synergy strategy, Nation Group (Thailand) Plc announced on Monday.
Audience figures increased 42% year on year, said Nation Group, adding that this reflected Nation TV's potential as a professional media outlet.
Nation TV had received a strong and positive response among audiences in Bangkok and other provinces, it said.
More than 90% of the channel’s audience are viewers aged 40 or above who are seeking investment and sustainability in life.
"This proves that people in society are paying attention to news, facts and content offering beneficial information," Nation Group said.
Nation TV’s success is built on the popularity of various programmes, including:
Morning Nation: News programme updating and summarising daily events in Thai society, presented by reporters Pipoauh Poomkaewkra and Orakarn Jiwakiat. The programme airs Monday to Friday from 8am to 10am.
Nation Than Kao Kham (Nation evening news): News programme focusing on hot issues in society, such as politics and the economy, presented by reporters Yukol Wisetsang and Rapeepan Ruensri. Airs Monday to Friday from 6pm to 8.35pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 6.05pm to 7.30pm.
Kao Khon Kon Kao (News explainer): News show offering a full explanation of hot issues in society presented by reporters Nalin Singhaphutthangkul and Varavit Chimmanee. Airs Monday to Friday, 8.35pm to 10.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8.15pm to 9.55pm.
Komchadluek: News talk on hot issues in society moderated by reporter Varavit Chimmanee. Airs Monday to Friday from 3.15pm to 4pm.
Nation Insight and Nation Weekend: New analysis focusing on politics, economy and global society moderated by three senior editors – Weerasak Pongaksorn, Bakban Boonlert and Somchai Meesen. Nation Insight airs Monday to Friday from 5.30pm to 6pm, while Nation Weekend is broadcast on Saturday and Sunday, 7pm to 8pm.
Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag said the company adopted the “One Nation” strategy to conquer challenges in the media industry, including changes in communication technology and consumer behaviour.
The improvement in Nation TV ratings reflected its credibility and trustworthiness among the Thai public, he said.
Nation Group plans to increase advertisement prices by 20-30% in the second quarter this year to ensure production and presentation meet international standards, he added.
"Meanwhile, we will focus on presenting beneficial information in line with media ethics in order to enhance Thai society.”