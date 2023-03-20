Nation TV climbs 3 places in digital rankings as synergy strategy bears fruit

Audience figures increased 42% year on year, said Nation Group, adding that this reflected Nation TV's potential as a professional media outlet.

Nation TV had received a strong and positive response among audiences in Bangkok and other provinces, it said.

More than 90% of the channel’s audience are viewers aged 40 or above who are seeking investment and sustainability in life.

"This proves that people in society are paying attention to news, facts and content offering beneficial information," Nation Group said.