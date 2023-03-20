Digital marketing agency YDM adds AI tools to help businesses tap changing markets

The goal is to integrate technologies and creativity to create opportunities for new markets, thereby driving full funnel growth. The company is targeting 1 billion baht in revenue in 2023 and preparing to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in 2024, Thanapol Subsomboon, chief executive of YDM Thailand, said at a press conference on Monday.

He said the company sees four key marketing trends emerging in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The changes will make the marketing industry more difficult and complicated for companies to find the right approach to reach the consumer at the right time without annoying them, he said.

Thanapol pointed out that the pandemic had changed consumers' behaviour, reducing brand loyalty and increasing expectations, while also making the industry scenario more competitive with high ad costs and a variety of sophisticated online channels to explore — from Facebook to Instagram, Line, YouTube, Twitter, and Tiktok.

This scenario has forced businesses to aggressively approach their customers and actively record every engagement with the brands, both online and offline, he noted.

"Unfortunately, not every business can effectively organise, analyse, and synergise all of their data. As a result, this is an opportunity for YDM to provide its advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning services in order to build a customer data platform," Thanapol said.

He explained that the platform not only stores data in one place to understand customers at every stage of the customer journey and conduct personalised marketing communications, but it also improves marketing automation so that companies can communicate with their customers at the right place and right time.