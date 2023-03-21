SCB wins Best Brand Performance on Social Media award for eight years running at the 11th Thailand Social Awards

Speaking about the latest recognition, Siam Commercial Bank Marketing Function First Senior Vice President Indira Chitranukroh said, "Social media plays an important part in the daily lives of people all over the world nowadays. Siam Commercial Bank thus realizes the importance of its social media accounts in providing a favorable experience for customers. In addition to managing the platform to appeal to a wide variety of users, we also put a lot of effort into producing material about finances tailored to the specific needs of each platform's audience. The goal is to disseminate finance-related information to as many people as possible in an approachable, entertaining format, such as articles, still images, infographics, and video clips. This includes financial management information for daily life, business, investment, lifestyle, fraud alerts, and many others.”

This achievement is evidence of our commitment to consistently produce high-quality financial material that serves the interests of our followers and the Thai community. Feedback in the form of compliments, criticisms, and suggestions is invaluable in helping the bank better understand its clientele and evolve into a Better Bank, in keeping with its Digital Bank with a Human Touch strategy. The Bank appreciates the support of its customers and the general public, as well as the decisions of the committee that determined SCB Thailand should win this honor.