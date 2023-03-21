SCB wins Best Brand Performance on Social Media award for eight years running at the 11th Thailand Social Awards
Siam Commercial Bank recently won the Best Brand Performance on Social Media award in the banking category, winning the hearts of Thais for eight years in a row at the 11th Thailand Social Awards organized by Wisesight (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The award presentation was organized with the objective of promoting and elevating the creative use of social media. SCB continues to develop financial content beneficial to customers and Thai society in line with its Digital Bank with a Human Touch strategy, whereby the Bank understands customer needs through data and human interaction.
Speaking about the latest recognition, Siam Commercial Bank Marketing Function First Senior Vice President Indira Chitranukroh said, "Social media plays an important part in the daily lives of people all over the world nowadays. Siam Commercial Bank thus realizes the importance of its social media accounts in providing a favorable experience for customers. In addition to managing the platform to appeal to a wide variety of users, we also put a lot of effort into producing material about finances tailored to the specific needs of each platform's audience. The goal is to disseminate finance-related information to as many people as possible in an approachable, entertaining format, such as articles, still images, infographics, and video clips. This includes financial management information for daily life, business, investment, lifestyle, fraud alerts, and many others.”
This achievement is evidence of our commitment to consistently produce high-quality financial material that serves the interests of our followers and the Thai community. Feedback in the form of compliments, criticisms, and suggestions is invaluable in helping the bank better understand its clientele and evolve into a Better Bank, in keeping with its Digital Bank with a Human Touch strategy. The Bank appreciates the support of its customers and the general public, as well as the decisions of the committee that determined SCB Thailand should win this honor.
The 11th annual Thailand Social Awards were judged on the basis of "Brand Metrics," which took into account both owned and earned channels across the four main platforms of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Taken into account in the final verdict were both "fundamental" factors, such as the number of followers, reactions, comments, shares, and views on YouTube, and "analytical" factors, such as comment ratios, share ratios, and sentiments.
Currently, SCB Thailand's official social media accounts include Facebook with over 4 million followers, LINE with over 37 million followers, Twitter with over 600,000 followers, YouTube with over 200,000 followers, Instagram with approximately 50,000 followers, and TikTok with over 1 million followers. All of the bank's social media platforms are managed to be qualitatively and quantitatively robust in order to serve as channels for reaching and interacting closely with all the consumer groups following the bank on their favorite platforms.
The 11th THAILAND SOCIAL AWARDS is Thailand's largest annual social media influencer award ceremony. It is organized by Wisesight (Thailand), a technology company that develops software for market analysis and encourages the innovative use of social media to improve the social scene.