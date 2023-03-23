As e-commerce market slows, Ninja Van adds 2 logistics partners in Thailand

The partnership will deliver new clients to Ninja Van, while SHIPPOP and iShip will be able to access the best deals from Ninja Van for their clients, Narisara Kongcharoensukying, Ninja Van Thailand's head of commercial, told reporters at a media event.

She said Ninja Van's collaboration with SHIPPOP and iShip is part of the company's growth strategy.

While the country's online shopping market is still growing, the volume this year is less than last year, she said, noting that consumers have been returning to stories since the end of the pandemic instead of shopping online.

Logistics providers also recognise that promotions and special price offers are no longer effective for long-term growth.

The new partnership will help Ninja Van leverage its products and services with advanced technologies and innovative automation, Narisara said.

“The collaboration between Ninja Van Thailand and its two partners, SHIPPOP and iShip will strengthen our effort to support SME entrepreneurs to be ready to overcome obstacles and challenges for sustainable growth.” Narisara said.

Sutthikead Chantarachairoj, founder and CEO of SHIPPOP, said that the e-commerce market in 2021-2022 was not as strong as it was in previous years. Rather than competing against each other, the companies have shifted their focus to marketing strategies in order to increase profits as campaigns such as double-digit sales have not been popular.

SHIPPOP has not been directly impacted by the market’s challenges, he said, adding that its main challenge is to expand its customer base and introduce new product lines to help online merchants in addition to providing logistics services.