Bangkok Bank expects initiative with AIS 5G to boost debit card users

This collaboration is expected to help Bangkok Bank add another 6 million debit card users within the next five years, while also assisting AIS in gaining customer loyalty.

Shoke na Ranong, executive vice president and credit card division manager at Bangkok Bank, said at a press conference on Monday that the collaboration had resulted in the launch of the bank's first co-branded card, "Be1st Digital AIS Points."

He explained that the main idea is to provide cardholders with a high-security system that allows them to shop online while earning AIS points to redeem for rewards as AIS loyalty programme members.

He said that it catered to the habits and lifestyles of today's consumers while also providing value for every online buck spent.

He pointed out that this joint debit card programme would enable the bank to offer good products to AIS' customer base of more than 46 million subscribers.

"We are confident that the card would attract interest from customers, and we expect at least 6 million applications within five years. This will help us achieve our goal to become a leader in digital payment solutions in line with the development of Thailand’s digital economy,” he said.

There are currently 9 million debit card holders. Shoke estimated that the partnership with AIS would add 2 million debit card holders over the next 12 months through this joint programme.

Despite the fact that mobile banking is driving more people to mobile payments, he expects a steady demand for card payments.

Payment by debit card is more convenient and feels safer for some people, he explained.