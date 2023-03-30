True Pro Hub opens in Bangkok with promise of a ride into a new digital world
True5G Pro Hub, a new landmark for the digital lifestyle community, was officially opened at Siam Discovery in Bangkok on Thursday with the goal of attracting the Thai young generation.
The opening, originally scheduled for December 2022, was delayed for interior decoration, system set-up and trial.
The hub is a collaborative venture between three giant companies involved in property development, content production, and telecommunications.
Siam Piwat Group will maintain the space in Bangkok's city centre, while True is providing tools, devices, and 5G network, and Kantana Group will organise special events that change every month, such as an idol event or a cosplay competition.
Spread over 2,000 square metres, the digital hub is primarily aimed at the younger generation, particularly Generation Z, who are eager to explore digital lifestyles, keep up with gaming trends, and develop their passion for future skills.
Ekkawit Chaiwaranurak, group head of Siam Center & Siam Discovery, Siam Piwat Group, said at the opening ceremony that this 300-million baht hub was the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.
He described it as a “metaphorical spacecraft” that would transport visitors to a new world where discovery and future skill development await the next generation.
Tanaphon Manavutiveth, chief marketing officer at True Corporation, said digital technology would play an important role in the lives of young people as they grow up.
He explained that True, as a leader in 5G telecommunications networks and digital infrastructure, has provided broadband internet and the 5G smart network, which is fast and stable with low latency, to its two project partners.
While new occupations, such as game caster, content creator, and influencer, are becoming more common among younger people, the trend is also a promising business opportunity for many companies, including True.
Piroon Prireepairit, head of True's 5G working group, said during the first soft launch of True5G Pro Hub in October last year that the company intends to participate in the e-sports ecosystem. Every year, the value and number of players in the country's gaming market is increasing.
There are currently over 16 million gamers in Thailand, and True 5G could be a game changer in this market, he said.
According to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Thailand's gaming industry is the second-fastest-growing market in Southeast Asia. The market was worth 38 billion baht in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 15-20%.
Jiraj Kaljaruek, content and marketing director at Kantana Group, said as a specialist in content and production in Thailand as well as e-sports of this project, the firm serves as a command centre to manage and develop new content and activities so that True5G Pro Hub will be filled with happenings that cater to all lifestyle needs of gamers, lifestyle content creators, and learners of future skills and self-development.
"The hub provides a space for young people to discover themselves creatively, learn future skills while having fun, and build communities of likeminded people," he said.
Ekkawit, Thanaphon and Jiraj said that True5G Pro Hub would play a significant role in driving Thailand's digital economy towards sustainable growth, serving as a space for meetings, learning, and skill development for the new generation, and catering to the digital needs of people of all ages.
Furthermore, it would serve as a tourist attraction where visitors can be inspired or relax with food, beverages, and fun activities hosted by True5G Pro Hub on a monthly basis.