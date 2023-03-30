True Pro Hub opens in Bangkok with promise of a ride into a new digital world

The opening, originally scheduled for December 2022, was delayed for interior decoration, system set-up and trial.

The hub is a collaborative venture between three giant companies involved in property development, content production, and telecommunications.

Siam Piwat Group will maintain the space in Bangkok's city centre, while True is providing tools, devices, and 5G network, and Kantana Group will organise special events that change every month, such as an idol event or a cosplay competition.

Spread over 2,000 square metres, the digital hub is primarily aimed at the younger generation, particularly Generation Z, who are eager to explore digital lifestyles, keep up with gaming trends, and develop their passion for future skills.

Ekkawit Chaiwaranurak, group head of Siam Center & Siam Discovery, Siam Piwat Group, said at the opening ceremony that this 300-million baht hub was the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

He described it as a “metaphorical spacecraft” that would transport visitors to a new world where discovery and future skill development await the next generation.

Tanaphon Manavutiveth, chief marketing officer at True Corporation, said digital technology would play an important role in the lives of young people as they grow up.

He explained that True, as a leader in 5G telecommunications networks and digital infrastructure, has provided broadband internet and the 5G smart network, which is fast and stable with low latency, to its two project partners.

While new occupations, such as game caster, content creator, and influencer, are becoming more common among younger people, the trend is also a promising business opportunity for many companies, including True.