Schneider Electric makes strong case of energy-efficient technologies for sustainability 

In an exclusive interview with The Nation Group, she observed that the current global green energy movement was focusing heavily on the supply side.

She pointed out that the shift towards renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and some biomass is only one side of the coin. More awareness is needed on the demand side, too.

"The demand side is about the energy consumption, not the energy production. It's how we use energy. It's about energy efficiency," she said.

The transition to renewable energies was not an option, but an obligation, so that the world could achieve the true goal of sustainability, she added.

It's not surprising to see countries and companies around the world change the way they source energy with less harm to the environment and more effective use, she said.

According to the International Energy Agency's Energy Technology Perspectives 2023, the global market for key mass-manufactured clean energy technologies will be worth approximately US$650 billion per year by 2030. If countries around the world fully implement their announced energy and climate pledges, the figure will be more than three times higher than it is now.

Meanwhile, clean energy manufacturing jobs would more than double from 6 million today to nearly 14 million by 2030, with further rapid industrial and employment growth expected in the following decades as there is progress in the transition.

However, Leong pointed out that there was still a lack of practical action on the part of users.

She said that sustainability cannot be achieved solely through the usage of renewable energy; users must also learn how to use energy efficiently.