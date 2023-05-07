Indian TV buffs can soon watch Thai soaps like 'Love Destiny' in Hindi
Popular Thai television series, like “Love Destiny” and “World of Himmapan”, will now be available in Hindi on India’s top video streaming platform MX Player.
BEC World, the operator of Channel 3, said on Sunday that the move is to make Thai content available in places like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Afghanistan.
“We believe the content will definitely win the hearts of these audiences as our cultures and traditions are similar,” said Surin Krittayaphongphun, BEC World’s executive director and president of TV business.
He added that a lot of shows produced by Channel 3 had been broadcast on local television channels and video-streaming platforms and had received a good response. He believes making Thai TV series available in Hindi will expand the reach and meet the needs of different audiences.