PAS aims to link China-Russia-Europe, strengthening its leadership position in rail transport

Transporting a large volume of products from Thailand to China can be done via road, sea, or rail, each at a different cost and within a different timeframe. Today, however, an increasing number of exporters are interested in rail transport from the hub at Map Ta Phut station in Rayong province.

With the newly opened Thailand-Laos-China route, freight trains from Thailand can travel 3,453 km. to Guangzhou, China in just four and a half days, making it a transport mode that is both safe and cost-efficient.

Terapong Techasathian, Assistant Chief Operation Officer at Pan-Asia Silk Road Ltd, said that on April 23 the company set the record by transporting 25 containers of durians from Thailand to China via the Map Ta Phut-Guangzhou route. The train arrived at the destination in 4 and a half days, quicker than the original estimate of six days.

“With this success, PAS is planning to increase more trips and routes from Thailand to other countries via the rail system,” he said.

Terapong said PAS came about from business opportunities under China’s One Belt One Road policy, which puts Thailand as a key destination of the comprehensive transport network across the Southeast Asian region.

“The validity of this concept was strengthened by the visit of the Chinese president to Thailand last year, highlighting the importance of the Thailand-China route and prompting PAS, as a marine logistics operator, to expand into rail transport.