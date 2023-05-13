Thai plastic and rubber industries prepare for green transformation at exhibition

The theme of the exhibit – "Development towards Sustainability" – underscored its goal of motivating Thai businesses to advance in line with the global trend towards sustainability, said Sanchai Noombunnam, general manager of exhibit organiser Informa Markets Thailand.

Informa Markets is a leading global event and exhibition organiser.

The plastic and rubber produced in Thailand is vital in the global market, Sanchai said.

Thailand is one of the world's leading manufacturers and exporters of plastic and rubber, and its top export markets are China, Japan, India, and Asean, he said.

Thailand is also a manufacturing base for products made from plastic and rubber. These products are sold domestically and exported globally, with the United States, Japan, and Asean being the top three export markets.

As a result, it is critical for the country's industries to adapt to global green and clean standards in order to increase their competitiveness and maintain their leading position in the global market.

"Thailand must strengthen its ability to fulfill global market demand while responding to current developments," Sanchai said.

As consumer behaviour shifts towards products manufactured sustainability and in environmentally friendly ways and the first-ever carbon tax is being introduced, sustainability is becoming a requirement, Sanchai explained.

Low-carbon production is a global issue, particularly in Thailand’s top export markets: Europe, the United States, and Japan. As a result, Thai manufacturers must be prepared for new rules being imposed in these markets.