Singaporean firm charging ahead with planned 5,000km SE Asian EV highway

EGAT will provide Charge+ with a site for a direct current (DC) charging station in Thap Sakae, about 320 kilometres south of Bangkok, according to a statement from Charge+.

EGAT will also collaborate with Charge+ on roaming so that Charge+ users can use the Charge+ application to access EGAT charging stations throughout Thailand, the statement said.

EGAT is the state-owned corporation responsible for energy generation and electricity sales to Thai distribution firms.

The collaboration is part of the Singaporean firm's aim to build a 5,000-kilometre EV charging highway through five Southeast Asian countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

As a result, EV drivers can use the Charge+ App to access 45 DC charging points across five countries.

The EV charging highway will be the longest in Southeast Asia and one of the longest in the world, Charge+ CEO Goh Chee Kiong told the annual three-day Future Mobility Asia summit in Bangkok, which ends on Friday.

The average distance between charging stations is expected to be about 120 kilometres. The stations will be either directly on the highway or less than two kilometres from interchanges.

Goh expects the project to help address a long-standing worry among prospective EV customers that EVs are not appropriate for long-distance due to a lack of charging infrastructure, particularly in remote areas.

The EV charging highway will eliminate cross-border issues associated with registering for numerous Apps and processing payments in different currencies, Goh said.