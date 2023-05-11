Thai agencies and private firms in Seoul for road show to woo South Korean investors

Oil and gas giant PTT and conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group are among large Thai private companies participating in the event, said BOI secretary-general Narit Terdsathirasak.

He said the event aims to unveil investment promotion measures and Thai industrial estates' readiness to support South Korean investors. At least 180 invitees are expected at the event.

Thai agencies will meet with more than 40 leading South Korean companies, as well as members of the Korean Electric Vehicle Industry Association, he added.

This road show is considered a major business negotiation between the BOI, IEAT and large private companies from Thailand and South Korea," he said.