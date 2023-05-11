Thai agencies and private firms in Seoul for road show to woo South Korean investors
The Board of Investment (BOI), the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and large Thai private companies will hold a road show in Seoul from May 15 to 18 in a bid to attract South Korean investors to Thailand.
Oil and gas giant PTT and conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group are among large Thai private companies participating in the event, said BOI secretary-general Narit Terdsathirasak.
He said the event aims to unveil investment promotion measures and Thai industrial estates' readiness to support South Korean investors. At least 180 invitees are expected at the event.
Thai agencies will meet with more than 40 leading South Korean companies, as well as members of the Korean Electric Vehicle Industry Association, he added.
This road show is considered a major business negotiation between the BOI, IEAT and large private companies from Thailand and South Korea," he said.
He said attracting investment from South Korean was important, as the East Asian country was a leader in technologies and innovations, such as electric vehicles, semiconductors and biotechnology.
Thailand has to attract investment from South Korea in order to develop the new economy, he added.
He said the road show will feature a seminar “Thailand Investment Promotion Strategy: New Economy, New Opportunities” to provide information on investment and opportunities for business cooperation.
Business negotiations and investment advice are also planned, he added.
The BOI says South Korea had applied for investment promotion on 322 projects worth 91 billion baht over the past 10 years, mostly related to electrical appliances, electronics, automotive parts, metal products and digital industries.
The Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency had brought South Korean investors to participate in the event, “Thailand-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum”, at Conrad Bangkok Hotel on October 6-7 last year.
As many as 250 Thai and South Korean investors had participated in the event, proving Thailand's potential to support investment, Narit added.