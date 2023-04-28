SPI and EGAT to develop charging stations, aim at driving Thailand’s EV ecosystem

Saha Group, through Saha Pathana Inter-Holding, signed an agreement with EGAT to jointly develop EV charging stations in Saha Group's affiliated areas, further promoting the electric vehicle ecosystem in Thailand.



Mr. Vichai Kulsomphob, President and CEO of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc. (SPI), said the cooperation aim of promoting sustainable electric vehicle development across all Saha Group’s properties, including the development and installation of EV charging stations (EleX by EGAT)



The project shall serve as a prototype project for both government and private organizations to collaborate in elevating and promoting a safe, convenient, cost-effective and socially beneficial electric vehicle ecosystem in Thailand.



Furthermore, the project aims to support the country's energy policy that focuses on transitioning to clean energy to achieve the net-zero emissions target and promote the electric vehicle ecosystem in Thailand.



Mr. Boonyanit Wongrukmit, Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), also said both organizations have successfully collaborated to develop and launch the EleX by EGAT charging station, located J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura community mall.



EGAT and Saha Group believed that promoting the transition to the use of electric vehicles will not only help support the state policy, but also drive the low-carbon society and propel Thailand to achieve its carbon neutrality target by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

