Thailand’s first data centre powered by renewable energy open for business

It will be Thailand's first data centre entirely powered by renewable energy, said Telehouse Thailand managing director Ken Miyashita.

The new 2.5 billion baht data centre will be a safe and reliable hub of connection in Bangkok and the Southeast Asia region, Miyashita said at the inaugural ceremony for the data centre.

Telehouse and its Japanese parent firm, KDDI, collaborated to build the new data centre.

The facility is 9,000 square metres and has a power capacity of 9.5 megavolt amperes.

Miyashita said Telehouse Bangkok will be the first data centre that can be accessed by four diverse fibre routes, adding that it will have surplus power and two substations.

It will help telecom operators and other service providers, such as the cloud and content providers, swiftly exchange traffic both domestically and globally, he said.

Telehouse Bangkok will raise the standards of data centres in the region, Miyashita said.

Telehouse Bangkok is located in the Rama 9 business corridor, near the Thai Stock Exchange, so it will be accessible to local carrier network facilities, allowing clients to optimise their networks more efficiently, he added.