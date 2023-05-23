Amid heatwave, Coke drinks to cost 1 baht more

Richa Singh, Coca-Cola Company's marketing director for Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, estimates Thailand's overall soft drinks market to be worth more than 56 billion baht. With the prolonged heatwave, easing of the Covid-19 crisis and the gradual restoration of consumers' purchasing power this year, growth this year should exceed last year's 7%, Richa said.

Currently, the Coca-Cola brand holds a 56% market share of the overall carbonated beverage market, specifically for dark-coloured beverages, such as Coke, Richa said.

In addition, during the month of May, a new beverage brand called "Ooh-Ha" was launched. It is a soda drink mixed with fruit flavours, containing no sugar and zero calories, she said. The brand aims to target the younger generation aged 16-25, who prefer refreshing and health-oriented beverages, Richa added.