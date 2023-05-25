Traveloka changes gear with international travel fair in Bangkok
Leading travel platform Traveloka is organising an international travel fair after international airline and accommodation searches in Thailand climbed by 200% in the first quarter of 2023.
The "Traveloka International Travel Fair 2023" is being organised as part of its continuous commitment to Thailand's tourist resurgence and booming worldwide travel, one of Southeast Asia's leading platforms said.
Riding on the momentum of most countries' relaxation of border restrictions, Traveloka said it was deepening its commitment to the international tourist industry by providing a diverse selection of travel products, including transportation, accommodation, and lifestyle deals, with discounts of up to 99% off via international partners.
Traveloka said it had experienced a significant increase in international travel when compared to the same period last year.
International flight and accommodation searches in Thailand increased by 200% during the first quarter of 2023.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also reported growth in the preceding quarter of 2022, when Thai outbound tourism reached a three-year high in December 2022.
Top Traveloka locations in Asia, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and, especially, Japan, continue to be popular among Thais.
According to the Thai Travel Services Association, as outbound tourism recovers, up to 1 million Thais may visit Japan this year.
The overall number of outbound tourists might reach 6 million to 7 million, or roughly 70% of pre-pandemic levels.
"To serve our users in Thailand, Traveloka continues to embrace opportunities to stay ahead of the curve by responding to changing traveller behaviour with consumer-centric solutions while also positively contributing to the tourism industry," Iko Putera, CEO of transport at Traveloka, said
The International Travel Fair is part of the company's goal to expand global tourism while also making it easier for clients to plan and realise their travel dreams, particularly international travel, the platform said.
"Last year's International Travel Fair in Thailand saw a near six-fold increase in international flight transactions, demonstrating that it increased customer demand while also supporting our business partners," Putera said.
“The fair's discounts and deals are expected to drive more demand and generate revenue for the company’s business partners," he added.
Baifern Pimchanok, brand ambassador for Traveloka Thailand and Vietnam, is a frequent app user and agreed that the International Travel Fair would assist in driving Thailand's tourist revival.
"I love to explore new destinations, and I always use the Traveloka app when travelling because its seamless booking journey saves time.
"It also provides a steady number of low-cost flights, accommodations, and experiences, as well as information on areas I enjoy visiting. I hope Traveloka's International Travel Fair inspires consumers to travel by providing fantastic offers," she said.
This year's fair, scheduled from May 29 to June 2, will also include offline pre-promotional activities for the first time, including a pop-up booth at EMQuartier (A Space, third floor) on May 23.
Apart from providing deals to its customers, Traveloka is also enhancing its travel products with features that would allow users to plan their trip conveniently. The features include: flights, hotels, and customer experiences.
Flights: Student Tickets allow student passengers to get the best price while also receiving additional benefits such as advanced seat selection, extra baggage allowance, meals, and travel insurance.
Hotels: Pay upon check-in allows guests to pay at the time of check-in while also delivering further peace of mind with guaranteed stays, simple refunds, and simple rescheduling.
Experience: Quick refunds and rescheduling on world-class beauty and spa items.