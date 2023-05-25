Traveloka changes gear with international travel fair in Bangkok

The "Traveloka International Travel Fair 2023" is being organised as part of its continuous commitment to Thailand's tourist resurgence and booming worldwide travel, one of Southeast Asia's leading platforms said.

Riding on the momentum of most countries' relaxation of border restrictions, Traveloka said it was deepening its commitment to the international tourist industry by providing a diverse selection of travel products, including transportation, accommodation, and lifestyle deals, with discounts of up to 99% off via international partners.

Traveloka said it had experienced a significant increase in international travel when compared to the same period last year.