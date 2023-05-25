Norway lays out sustainable seafood fare at Asian food, beverage trade show

The move is part of the company's strategy to increase Thai awareness of Norwegian seafood as a sustainable alternative source of high-quality protein.

Asbjorn Warvik Rortveit, NSC Southeast Asia regional director, said at a press conference earlier this week that in addition to ensuring Thai consumers could enjoy the taste of fresh seafood that was environmentally friendly, the NSC would also showcase technologies and innovations used in the aquaculture and fisheries industries.

This would encourage the country to take steps to strengthen its own food security, he said.

NSC welcomed over 20 Norwegian exporters to the “Seafood from Norway Pavilion”, presenting enormous trade growth and opportunities for small-scale through large-scale businesses throughout Southeast Asia.

He noted that Norwegian seafood, such as salmon, fjord trout and Norwegian saba, are products of sustainable farming and fisheries that have been enjoyed by most Thais for the past 10 years.

According to NSC records, the Norwegian seafood industry provides 40 million daily meals of seafood, totalling 2.9 million tonnes, worth 510 billion baht to 150 countries worldwide each year.

Thailand one of the largest importers

Rortveit noted that Thailand is one of Norway's largest importers of salmon, trout, and Norwegian saba, with 10 years of consecutive growth since 2013. Norway exported 42,636 tonnes worth 9.37 billion baht to Thailand in 2022, up 46% in value and 9% in volume from the previous year.