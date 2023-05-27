More Thai consumers are demanding ‘mind snacks’, researcher says

Rashmika Khanijou, Mintel (Thailand) food and drink research analyst, put the new trend down to the pandemic, saying it caused consumers to do more than prioritise their physical health.

It made them put more importance on mental health too. This is a global trend, she said, one that extends beyond the food and beverage industry, she said.

Thai consumers are exploring food and beverage options that can improve their mental health, Khanijou told the workshop “Supporting Mental Health through Food and Drinks” at the Thaifex Anuga Asia 2023.

It is the region’s largest food and beverage trade show. The workshop on May 23 was part of the trade show’s “Future Food Experience” forum highlighting emerging trends.

Khanijou encouraged Thai food and beverage manufacturers to highlight the scientific evidence that makes their products nutritious and soothing to expand demand and add value.

"We are in an era of functional indulgence where what we eat must raise our spirits, improve our mood or at the very least convince us that we are having a good time," Khanijou said.

Research by Mintel published last year said one in every seven Thai consumers suffers from a mental-health condition, such as stress, insomnia, anxiety, loneliness, lack of confidence, or burnout.

As a result, Thai consumers are increasingly seeking brands that offer comfort and a breather from daily stress.

A more recent report, “Food and Drinks for Mental Wellness – Thai Consumer – 2023”, found that only 16% of those surveyed described their mental wellness in the previous six months as "very good". Nearly half, 49%, described it as “good”, 22% said it was “fair” and 13% described it as either “poor” or “very poor”.