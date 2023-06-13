CPF says it has made major strides in food waste management
Multinational food giant CPF has pledged to follow sustainable practices and has set its sights on optimising resource management and minimising food waste.
The company said that under its "CPF 2030: Sustainability in Action" strategy, it aims to revolutionise its production processes and reduce food surplus and waste to zero by 2030, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that target a global reduction of food waste by over 50% at the retail and consumer levels.
"CPF is embracing the principles of the circular economy to foster sustainable production and consumption, supporting food security goals, and mitigating the impacts of climate change," said Kobbun Srichai, the company's top executive in corporate affairs and investor relations.
To achieve these objectives, CPF has introduced a comprehensive “Food Loss and Food Waste Policy” that encompasses its production and supply chain processes.
The policy sets key targets for reducing food surplus and waste within the company's operations, aiming to reach zero levels by 2030.
This commitment aligns with international efforts to achieve sustainable development and combat food waste.
CPF said it has implemented various initiatives to improve food loss management and reduce food waste. For instance, the company has implemented an intelligent egg handling system that employs automation to minimise egg losses during transportation from farms to egg processing facilities.
By 2023, the installation of this automated system across all seven of CPF's egg processing plants is projected to reduce egg losses by over 1 million units, the company revealed.
Additionally, CPF said it has initiated projects that utilise poultry by-products and damaged eggs as safe and nutritious animal feed ingredients, thus enhancing the value of these waste materials.
Moreover, CPF has effectively leveraged waste materials through its ‘Waste-to-Energy programme’. By converting waste materials, such as fats and oils, into biogas and using plant-based oils for biodiesel production, CPF said it was maximising the utilisation of waste products while minimising their environmental impact.
Simultaneously, CPF has made significant strides in surplus food reduction through collaborations with SOS Children's Villages Thailand and Gepp Clean Company Limited. Together, they have pioneered the "Circular Meal: Changing the World Today" project, which focuses on managing surplus food and packaging in a comprehensive closed-loop system.
Since June 2023, this initiative has successfully provided delicious, safe, and nutritious meals to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, disabled individuals, and low-income families in Bangkok and its metropolitan area, totalling over 130,000 meals, the company said.
The meals provided by CPF are nutritionally balanced and contain up to 92.5% high-quality protein, ensuring the well-being of the recipients, it added.
These efforts have helped CPF reduce food waste by 31.19 tonnes and greenhouse gas emissions by 23.84 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, the company said.
Additionally, over 7,000 packaging items have been collected and directed towards appropriate recycling processes, supporting a closed-loop management approach.