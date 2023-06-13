CPF says it has made major strides in food waste management

The company said that under its "CPF 2030: Sustainability in Action" strategy, it aims to revolutionise its production processes and reduce food surplus and waste to zero by 2030, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that target a global reduction of food waste by over 50% at the retail and consumer levels.

"CPF is embracing the principles of the circular economy to foster sustainable production and consumption, supporting food security goals, and mitigating the impacts of climate change," said Kobbun Srichai, the company's top executive in corporate affairs and investor relations.

To achieve these objectives, CPF has introduced a comprehensive “Food Loss and Food Waste Policy” that encompasses its production and supply chain processes.

The policy sets key targets for reducing food surplus and waste within the company's operations, aiming to reach zero levels by 2030.

This commitment aligns with international efforts to achieve sustainable development and combat food waste.