CPF and Nichirei join forces to make the food supply chain more sustainable

The two companies have recently launched the "CPF-Nichirei's collaborative biodiversity and mangrove ecosystem protection" project to help mitigate the impacts of global warming, in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (SDGs).

Mr. Motohiro Kiuchi, Group Leader Shrimp Group (Marine Products Procurement Group 2), Marine Products Division of Nichirei Fresh Inc., together with Mr. Winai Danvattana, Consultant for Shrimp Farm Business as Head of working group mangrove strategic plan at Trat province, and Mr. Sutee Smudraprabhud, CPF’s CSR & Biodiversity Stewardship Director, led volunteers from CPF and the community to cultivate 1,400 mangrove trees on 2 rai of coastal wetland in Tha Prig subdistrict of Trat province as part of the kick-off activity of this project. They jointly grew variety kinds of mangrove trees include the Spurred mangrove, the Ceriops decandra, the Red-brown mangrove, and the Fish poison trees, etc.

Mr. Motohiro Kiuchi said that Nichirei is committed to conducting business ethically and responsibly, adhering to the "Circular Economy" principle throughout the supply chain. The company prioritizes sustainable partnerships that focus on the environment, human rights, and favorable working conditions. This collaborative effort is consistent with Nichirei's sustainability policy and aims to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (SDGs) and to help mitigate impacts from the climate change. Additionally, the company is aware that Japanese consumers are placing a greater emphasis on eco-friendly products.