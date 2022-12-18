CPF to buy back 200 million shares in 3rd go at stabilising its stock price

Hence, the company said it is confident it will have enough cash to buy back shares.

CPF has bought back its shares twice before to stop its price from dropping in the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first buyback was launched on March 13, 2020, when the company said it would buy back 400 million shares or 4.65% of all paid-up shares for 10 billion baht. The first buyback round lasted from April 1 to September 30.

CPF’s shares had dipped to the lowest in four years, below the resistance line of 20 baht to 18.70 baht per share on the day the board resolved to buy back the shares.

As of September 30, CPF had bought back 197.673 million shares or 2.30% worth 6.084 billion. The programme drove up CPF’s shares to gradually peak at 35.25 baht on July 20, 2020, before sliding back to 28 baht per share at the end of the programme.

Then on September 30, 2021, the board resolved to spend another 10 billion baht to buy back more shares from October 15 to April 14, 2022. During this period, CPF’s share price fluctuated in the 25.75 to 23.50 range.

Brokerage firm CGS-CIMB said the actual value of CPF’s shares was about 30.65 baht per share and recommended that people buy up to sell at a profit when the price rises to 33 baht.