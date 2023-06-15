Bata unveils expansion plan for 3 billion baht revenue, 25% of market

Wilasinee Panurat, CEO of Baja (Thailand), this week revealed the firm’s long-term plan to expand branches and target major shopping malls.

“We aim to increase our customer base and partner with Feline Agency [for PR] to launch the ‘Sneakers for All’ campaign, with a revenue target of 3 billion baht by 2025", she said.

A rise in purchasing power helped Bata to 55% year-on-year growth in the first quarter, she added.

Launched recently by fashion icon Milin Mimi Yuvacharuskul, “Sneakers for All” will tap diversity, equality, and inclusivity to build on Bata’s fourfold growth in sales of sneakers last year. It will also target new young-generation and urban customers, Bata customer groups that have grown by over 70% since the beginning of 2022, the company said.