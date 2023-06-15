Bata unveils expansion plan for 3 billion baht revenue, 25% of market
Bata is expanding its footprint with a three-year growth plan targeting revenue of 3 billion baht under its "Shoes for All" campaign.
Wilasinee Panurat, CEO of Baja (Thailand), this week revealed the firm’s long-term plan to expand branches and target major shopping malls.
“We aim to increase our customer base and partner with Feline Agency [for PR] to launch the ‘Sneakers for All’ campaign, with a revenue target of 3 billion baht by 2025", she said.
A rise in purchasing power helped Bata to 55% year-on-year growth in the first quarter, she added.
Launched recently by fashion icon Milin Mimi Yuvacharuskul, “Sneakers for All” will tap diversity, equality, and inclusivity to build on Bata’s fourfold growth in sales of sneakers last year. It will also target new young-generation and urban customers, Bata customer groups that have grown by over 70% since the beginning of 2022, the company said.
Bata plans to add to its 250 stores nationwide by opening five more outlets in large shopping malls, including Silom Complex in July and Siam Square towards the end of the year.
It is also developing an omnichannel distribution platform to integrate online and offline sales for a seamless shopping experience.
As well as expansion plans, Bata is implementing a points system to build customer loyalty through the Bata Club card.
The company will offer promotions throughout the year and introduce new products and technologies, which are expected to contribute to threefold market growth to 25% by the end of this year.
Meanwhile it will collaborate with presenters like Bella Ranee Campen to enhance brand awareness and reach a wider target audience.