17 Thai conglomerates make it to Forbes’ 'Global 2000' list

Following closely behind is Saudi Aramco, the energy giant of Saudi Arabia, in second place, and three Chinese state-owned banks led by ICBC. Other notable companies in the top 10 include technology giants Alphabet (ranked 7th), Microsoft (ranked 9th), and Apple (ranked 10th).

Global 2000 ranks the world's largest registered companies from various stock markets worldwide. It encompasses companies from 58 countries, with the US having the highest representation of 611 companies, followed by China with 356 companies. Thailand has 17 companies honored on this year's list.

The selection criteria are based on four factors: revenue, profit, assets, and market value. Financial data from the latest 12-month period, up to May 5, 2023, was used for the calculations. The reference currency for the ranking is the United States dollar.

The following are the Thai companies included in the Global 2000 list for 2023, along with their respective rankings:

1. PTT Plc (rank 238)

2. Kasiskorn Plc (rank 848)

3. SCB X Plc (rank 874)

4. Siam Cement Plc(rank 877)

5. CP All Plc (rank 930)

6. Bangkok Bank Plc (rank 1,036)

7. Krung Thai Bank Plc (rank 1,113)

8. Indorama Ventures Plc(rank 1,190)

9. Thai Beverage Plc (rank 1,374)

10. Thai Oil Plc (rank 1,391)

11. Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (rank 1,406)

12. Siam Makro Plc (rank 1,438)

13. PTT Global Chemical Plc (rank 1,484)

14. Advanced Info Service Plc (rank 1,485)

15. Banpu Plc (rank 1,644)

16. Airports of Thailand Plc (rank 1,758)

17. TMB Bank Plc (rank 1,811)