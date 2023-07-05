TikTok pledges to help promote Thai brands globally, advises fun content strategy

The remarks came just a few weeks after TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi announced an ambitious billion-dollar investment to support regional businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

Sirinit Viriyasiri, TikTok Thailand's head of business marketing, said it is still too early to tell what new partnerships or features will be added. TikTok Thailand, however, can assure Thai users that the country is a part of this massive investment.

Sirinit then gave an example of an upcoming project in which TikTok collaborated with a public agency to promote the One Tambon One Product project, which stimulates entrepreneurship at the local level.

She said that additional tools and functions will appear on TikTok Shop. Most tools will help business owners run their businesses more smoothly as well as create creative and fun content to promote products.

"Our features, such as video shopping ads, live shopping ads, and reach and frequency are helping to maintain users' good experience alongside the ‘shoppertainment’ trend," she said.

‘Shoppertainment’ is a buzzword for an online shopping trend in which users want to have fun and be entertained while searching for a product to buy, Sirinit explained.

According to TikTok, amusing content influences more than 77 percent of consumers' purchasing decisions, while two of three new buyers of a brand complete their purchase based on emotional demands.

To respond to and meaningfully connect with consumers, brands must stress shoppertainment on TikTok, Sirinit said, adding that 70 percent of consumers trust TikTok content when making purchasing decisions.