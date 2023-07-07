Thailand’s first DC super fast charger arrives in Bangkok this month

The two companies have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop an EV battery facility in Thailand.

Nicole Wu, CEO of EVLOMO, said Thailand's EV industry and ecosystem have the potential to grow significantly thanks to the government’s strong and practical support and demand from Thai consumers.

EVLOMO and Schneider will install Thailand's first direct current (DC) chargers, which will cut charging times for EVs down to 10-15 minutes.

The first DC charger will be available at the Bangchak petrol station on Srinakarin Road in Bangkok at the end of this month, Wu said.

“Meanwhile, another 99 DC chargers will be distributed throughout the country, including Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Khon Kaen. All 100 EVLOMO chargers will be available by December," she said.

EVLOMO has also acquired land to open its own standalone charging stations in Thailand. It plans to launch around 10 EVLOMO charging stations in the second quarter of next year. Each will come equipped with 30 DC chargers along with additional facilities such as stores and restaurants.

"The first 10 stations will be located in major Thai cities such as Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Saraburi, and Nakhon Sawan," she said.