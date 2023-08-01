PTTEP announces first-half performance of 2023

Another considerable achievement is a significant step into the development of a sizable green hydrogen project in Oman, paving the way to the expansion into future energy.

The Board of Directors has approved the interim dividend payment at THB 4.25 per share for the period, while the company provides remittance payments of THB 42 billion to support the government's developmental endeavours for the country.

Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), said that PTTEP made key progresses in both E&P and new businesses in the first 6-month period of 2023.

The production rate of G1/61 Project (Erawan, Platong, Satun and Funan fields) has been ramped up to reach 400 million cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) at the end of the second quarter as targeted, which will support the state to minimize the impacts on the energy cost.

The drilling activities of more production wells are ongoing, while, the additional 4 wellhead platforms will be installed within this year to further hike gas output to 800 MMSCFD by April 2024 as committed in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC).

PTTEP also won the new exploration blocks in the Gulf of Thailand - Block G1/65 and Block G3/65 offered in the 24th Thailand Petroleum Bidding Round.

If the natural resources are successfully discovered, the proximity of these two blocks to PTTEP's existing projects can potentially speed up the field development. This will contribute to the economic development and long-term benefits to the country.