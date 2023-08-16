PTT and SC Asset to expand EV charging stations

PTT and SC Asset will install 40 EV charging stations in the first phase, commencing at the Sathorn-Wongwianyai intersection in the Sathorn business district, which are expected to provide services in early 2024, Cherdchai said.

PTT is committed to enhancing the readiness of electric vehicle infrastructure and continually reinforcing energy security for the future. The plan includes expanding comprehensive EV charging station services to shopping centers, hotels, office buildings, restaurants, and residential projects with over 400 charging points scheduled for installation in 2023. This initiative is part of PTT Group's efforts to drive Thailand toward the Net Zero Emissions target, according to Cherdchai.

Direk Tayakee, head of Technology Solutions at SC Asset, said SC Asset had been collaborating with On-ion since 2020 to develop products and services focused on customer needs and various residential solutions.

In the future, having EV charging stations at housing projects will be a significant factor for consumers when deciding to purchase houses or condos. Apart from the direct benefits that consumers receive, incorporating this technology is also environmentally friendly, contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, Direk added.