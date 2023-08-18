Siam Piwat showcases innovations at Techsauce Global Summit 2023

Siam Piwat has actively been applying artificial intelligence (AI) to organizational development. In 2023, it has enhanced its digital capabilities by establishing Xponential Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Siam Piwat and Pivot Digital Co., Ltd. – a premier consulting firm specializing in retail tech and fintech – to expand the capabilities of ONESIAM SuperApp towards a new growth curve and support all kinds of advancement amidst rapid technological changes. In addition, Siam Piwat is seeking to expand its global ecosystem beyond retail and reinforce its leadership in Thailand’s luxury retail segment by pioneering never-before-seen services powered by Web 3.0 and NFT to deliver experiences beyond expectations to affluent customers in the real world as well as in the digital and virtual worlds.

In the previous year, Siam Piwat joined hands with partners and retailers both in Thailand and at international levels to initiate new projects that create unprecedented first-ever experiences, such as the Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022, the first-ever NFT art sale event held by Siam Piwat in collaboration with its partners; namely Dr. Doytibet Duchanee Director of Baan Dam Museum of National Artist Dr. Thawan Duchanee, and KASIKORN X, creator of Coral platform, a marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), where artworks were presented in both online and offline worlds seamlessly. In collaboration with ZEPETO, Siam Piwat also ventured into the Metaverse by jointly hosting the world’s first Songkran festival in the Metaverse in April 2023. Siam Piwat also joined hands with ZEPETO to showcase Thai fashion on the virtual world at Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022. Furthermore, Siam Piwat, in association with partners under the Fight for the Future Project, launched a digital land of Thai people on the virtual platform Sandbox, along with a simulation of Siam Discovery, as well as introduced Thai boxing to the virtual world. These are Siam Piwat’s important milestones in becoming a retail tech leader and utilizing Web 3.0 to deliver extraordinary experiences not available anywhere else that are designed specifically to meet the diverse needs of customers both in the real and virtual worlds.

Themed “Social Impact, Climate Tech, Cutting Edge Technology,” the Techsauce Global Summit 2023, focuses on the utilization of technology and innovation in sustainability-driven business and in driving Thailand towards becoming the digital hub and the digital gateway of Southeast Asia. The event was held on August 16-17, 2023, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

At the summit, Siam Piwat showed booth displays elegantly with digital screens assembled in the shape of twin rings, with the upper one visible from a distance and the lower one, composed of two 180o curved screens, encircling the booth. At the core of the exhibit is a hologram ball that details the company’s significant milestones, thus reinforcing Siam Piwat Group’s identity as an accomplished developer of world-class destinations. The booth also put the spotlight on the company’s pioneering spirit by guiding the visitors through its investments in various unprecedented ground-breaking mega-projects and showcasing the company’s utilization of creativity and innovation in developing properties that have redefined the industry standard, solidified its leadership in the premium market, and secured the top-of-mind position among Thai and international customers through the years.

In addition to the booth, Siam Piwat’s innovation executives also took part in various panels as speakers to share their knowledge and experience. Mr. Axel Winter, Chief Digital Officer of Siam Piwat and Chief Executive Officer of Xponential Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. and Pivot Digital Co., Ltd., joined a panel discussion on corporate innovation entitled “Shaping the Future Through Design and Innovation.” In addition, Mr. Panthep Nilasinthop, Chief Customer Officer, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., presented his insights on the creation of customer experience in the Metaverse at the Web 3 stage entitled “Enhancing Experience in Metaverse World”, while Ms. Chayapa Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of The Pink Lab Co., Ltd., a Web 3.0 consultant, and Ms. Momori Hirabayashi, Business Development Web 3.0, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., joined a fireside chat on NFTs in the retail world as speakers to share updates of the trend of utilizing Web 3.0 in the creation of customer experience in the luxury retail segment.