Japan's largest airline selects Bangkok as first destination for new mid-haul unit

Air Japan president Mineguchi Hideki told a press conference on Thursday that the airline will officially start service on February 10, 2024, with the Tokyo-Bangkok route.

The flights will depart from Narita International Airport and touch down at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

"ANA already operates Peach Airline, which serves short-distance flights to Taiwan, South Korea, and China, the top three most visited countries in Japan. So, Air Japan arrived to meet the demand for medium-haul flights … and Thailand was chosen as the starting point because of the promising increase in demand here [in Thailand],” Hideki explained.

The new route will benefit both countries' tourism industries, he said.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, Thais are the sixth most frequent foreign visitors to Japan. About 500,000 Thais visited Japan during the first half of this year, while about 330,000 Japanese visited Thailand.

Hideaki noted that the number of Japanese visitors to Thailand has remained lower than the pre-Covid level due to Japan's economic slowdown and the yen's depreciation. In 2019, 1.8 million Japanese visited Thailand, while 1.3 million Thais visited Japan.