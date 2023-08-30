AIA combines health and wealth in new insurance package
AIA, Thailand's largest insurance provider, is underlining its leadership position with a new policy that combines health coverage with investment, as well as rewarding policyholders with health-related cashbacks, AIA Thailand chief marketing officer Aekkarat Thitimon announced at a press conference on Tuesday evening.
The latest product, AIA Vitality Unit Linked, combines two AIA flagship products, AIA Vitality and AIA Unit Linked, allowing customers to benefit from insurance that protects their health while assisting them in finding proper wealth management and investment.
Aekkarat explained that the combination of two flagship products was due to AIA's desire to be positioned as more than just a typical insurer.
"We want to give our customers more than just protection and compensation. That's why we came up with the new concept of offering life solutions, which means that everyone's life can be good if they are well prepared," he said.
The launch of the new products comes as the company faces intense competition in the insurance industry. There are numerous insurance companies on the market but most products force customers to select only one option for one type of insurance: wealth or health.
Aekkarat said that after identifying this pain point, AIA decided to provide its customers with both total health and wealth solutions.
"Why bother choosing when you can have both?" he asked.
He expects that the new product, AIA Vitality Unit Linked, will receive a strong positive response from the market because it is a product that customers have been waiting for.
Furthermore, he highlighted AIA Vitality's strength as the largest health network, allowing people to gain access to personal healthcare tools, experts, and communities, while AIA Unit Linked is supported by more than 250 licensed financial experts in 18 countries worldwide, allowing customers to customise their best investment portfolio with good returns.
"This is the first time in the life insurance industry that customers are provided with full coverage for life, health, critical illnesses, and the opportunity for investment returns, all in one single policy. Customers can also receive cash backs from staying fit and enjoy numerous benefits from AIA Vitality partners," Aekkarat said.
AIA also debuted a new television commercial on the theme "Solutions X" to emphasise AIA's offer of protection and services in health and wealth to meet the needs of all customers.