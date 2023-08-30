AIA combines health and wealth in new insurance package

The latest product, AIA Vitality Unit Linked, combines two AIA flagship products, AIA Vitality and AIA Unit Linked, allowing customers to benefit from insurance that protects their health while assisting them in finding proper wealth management and investment.

Aekkarat explained that the combination of two flagship products was due to AIA's desire to be positioned as more than just a typical insurer.

"We want to give our customers more than just protection and compensation. That's why we came up with the new concept of offering life solutions, which means that everyone's life can be good if they are well prepared," he said.

The launch of the new products comes as the company faces intense competition in the insurance industry. There are numerous insurance companies on the market but most products force customers to select only one option for one type of insurance: wealth or health.

Aekkarat said that after identifying this pain point, AIA decided to provide its customers with both total health and wealth solutions.

"Why bother choosing when you can have both?" he asked.

He expects that the new product, AIA Vitality Unit Linked, will receive a strong positive response from the market because it is a product that customers have been waiting for.