Central Bankruptcy Court Approves Rehabilitation Plan for Thai AirAsia X

With the approval from the Central Bankruptcy Court for its business rehabilitation plan, Thai AirAsia X has outlined the following strategies for growth:

Fleet Expansion for Revenue - Thai AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of six aircraft and will be expanding this fleet in accordance with its rehabilitation plan by three to five additional aircraft within 2024 and by another eight aircraft by 2028, bringing the total fleet to 17. This fleet size will enable Thai AirAsia X to serve a robust network of routes and destinations operating out of Suvarnabhumi Airport, also creating opportunities for building upon the carrier’s cargo business.

Operational Cost Reduction - This will be achieved largely through aircraft leasing and aircraft maintenance agreement negotiations.

Effective Debt Management - Thai AirAsia X is to begin repaying creditors and reimbursing passengers impacted by flight cancellations during the Covid-19 pandemic. The payment plan will be carried out sequentially in line with the company’s business turnaround plan.

Nonetheless, passengers who wish to substitute their refund for a travel voucher may do so immediately and be able to utilise the funds for Thai AirAsia X (XJ) flights to destinations currently operating in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China. Passengers may email their intent to receive a travel voucher to [email protected]