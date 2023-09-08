Booking.com and TAT launch restaurant guidebook for culinary treats in secondary cities

The move is part of TAT's efforts to attract both foreign and domestic travellers looking for authentic culinary experiences, aiming to entice tourists to stay longer and spend more money in Thailand.

TAT deputy governor for marketing communications Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya said at a press conference on Friday that the map serves as part of the #ExploreThaiTaste campaign, which aims to highlight Thailand's diverse culinary landscape while also promoting the country's secondary provinces.

"By sharing these hidden culinary gems, we're not only creating a flavour-filled journey, but also playing an important role in highlighting the unique charm of Thailand's diverse provinces,” he said.

”It’s a delicious way to celebrate our country's cultural delights," he said.

According to TAT records, the average tourist spends about 20% of their total budget on eateries.

As a result, the foodie map is expected to play an important role in providing more reasons to spend and stay in Thailand.

Chatsuda Lertpiriyakamol, area manager for Partner Services Thailand and Indochina at Booking.com, cited a February survey that found 75% of global travellers and 86% of Thai travellers wanted authentic experiences reflecting the local culture.

Meanwhile, the majority of Thai and international travellers cited food as one of the most important factors in deciding where to travel.

She said that the Thai Foodie Map was an attempt to make authentic Thainess more accessible to everyone.