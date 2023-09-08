Booking.com and TAT launch restaurant guidebook for culinary treats in secondary cities
One of the world's leading travel platforms, Booking.com, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has launched the "Thai Foodie Map”, an exclusive guidebook of recommended local restaurants in secondary cities across the country.
The move is part of TAT's efforts to attract both foreign and domestic travellers looking for authentic culinary experiences, aiming to entice tourists to stay longer and spend more money in Thailand.
TAT deputy governor for marketing communications Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya said at a press conference on Friday that the map serves as part of the #ExploreThaiTaste campaign, which aims to highlight Thailand's diverse culinary landscape while also promoting the country's secondary provinces.
"By sharing these hidden culinary gems, we're not only creating a flavour-filled journey, but also playing an important role in highlighting the unique charm of Thailand's diverse provinces,” he said.
”It’s a delicious way to celebrate our country's cultural delights," he said.
According to TAT records, the average tourist spends about 20% of their total budget on eateries.
As a result, the foodie map is expected to play an important role in providing more reasons to spend and stay in Thailand.
Chatsuda Lertpiriyakamol, area manager for Partner Services Thailand and Indochina at Booking.com, cited a February survey that found 75% of global travellers and 86% of Thai travellers wanted authentic experiences reflecting the local culture.
Meanwhile, the majority of Thai and international travellers cited food as one of the most important factors in deciding where to travel.
She said that the Thai Foodie Map was an attempt to make authentic Thainess more accessible to everyone.
"Through the collaboration with TAT, we hope to create an unforgettable and mindful gastronomic journey that encourages domestic travel while also supporting and enabling the growth of local communities across the country," she said.
She noted that the Thai Foodie Map promises a tantalising journey through Thailand's culinary diversity — from the herbal curries of the South to the fiery Som Tam of the Northeast, as well as the savoury delights of Central Thailand and the distinct flavours of the North.
To help travellers even more, detailed itineraries, recommended Travel Sustainable properties, and community-benefiting experiences will be published, ensuring that every adventure follows responsible tourism principles.
She believes that as Thailand is renowned for its delectable cuisine, the country has perfectly positioned itself as an ideal destination for foodies.
"Thai cuisine's global popularity can be attributed to its diverse menu, which includes everything from the sweet and spicy flavours of “Pad Thai” to aromatic green curries that tingle the taste buds. The #ExploreThaiTaste campaign, which encourages visitors to visit lesser-known destinations outside of the country's major cities, is capitalising on this trend," she explained.
The initial Thai Foodie Map featured 40 hand-picked local restaurants from eight provinces in Thailand's Central, North, South, and Northeastern regions.
Booking.com and TAT both intend to expand the delectable journey throughout Thailand.
Meanwhile, visitors are encouraged to share their favourite local restaurants, as recommended by locals.