"BIG" transitions into a climate technology leader focusing on clean hydrogen and carbon reduction smart platforms

An integral facet of Climate Technology lies in the utilization of hydrogen. Currently, "BIG" assumes a pivotal role as Thailand's commercial producer of low-carbon hydrogen, catering to a diverse range of industrial applications. Leveraging its extensive expertise in innovation and hydrogen technology development, the company benefits from technology transfers and collaborations with its parent company, Air Products, the world's largest hydrogen producer. Air Products is presently investing more than $15 billion in extensive projects focused on both Blue Hydrogen and Green Hydrogen. These initiatives have already made substantial progress and are projected to achieve full operational capacity by the years 2026–2027. In Thailand, "BIG" has cultivated strategic partnerships, including collaborations with the PTT Group and Toyota, to establish Southeast Asia's inaugural hydrogen refueling station dedicated to commercial vehicles. This facility, inaugurated in 2022, is situated in the Bang Lamung district of Chonburi Province. Furthermore, "BIG" has articulated its intentions to integrate carbon capture technology and electrolysis into its initiatives. These endeavors aim to propel the development of both blue and green hydrogen technologies through collaborations with prominent domestic organizations. The primary emphasis is placed on critical projects facilitating the transition from fossil-based energy sources to a comprehensive hydrogen-based energy system. This strategic trajectory signifies a significant milestone in assisting Thailand in its journey toward achieving Net Zero Emissions.

Furthermore, BIG has also introduced another innovative Climate Technology product – a smart platform designed to mitigate net carbon emissions in industries. This platform is empowered by a cutting-edge Carbon Accounting System driven by digital technology. It commences with the real-time measurement of net carbon emissions throughout all production processes. BIG, then, offers a diverse range of solutions, including unique low-carbon industrial gas innovations exclusively manufactured in Thailand. These innovations significantly contribute to the reduction of emissions associated with the measured production processes. Additionally, this platform facilitates the exchange and trading of carbon credits between BIG and various industrial sectors. All these endeavors are in alignment with the industry's overarching objective of achieving a net reduction in carbon emissions and fostering sustainability. Industries can seamlessly integrate these solutions into their strategic plans and operational processes to tangibly curtail net carbon emissions stemming from their production procedures.

Consequently, BIG is fervently advancing Climate Technology and engaging in comprehensive partnerships with both global and national industrial sectors in the realms of hydrogen and digital technology platforms. This all-encompassing strategy is in harmony with national policies aimed at collectively achieving sustainability objectives.