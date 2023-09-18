MedPark Hospital project focuses on improving doctors’ sleep quality

The move is part of the “Save Doctors, Save People, Save Thailand” project, the hospital's corporate social responsibility (CSR) project under way for the third year.

Dr. Pongpat said that the objective was to emphasise the importance of proper care for Thai physicians by providing free sleep tests, enabling them to provide effective care to a large number of patients.

He explained that the CSR project focuses on doctors because a single doctor can save the lives of thousands of people. As a result, the health and well-being of medical professionals is critical.

He pointed out that due to heavy responsibilities, ensuring quality sleep can enable physicians to carry out their duties of treating patients far more efficiently.