From dumplings to delicacies: 7-Eleven’s transformation to 24-hour diner

Apart from stocking consumer goods, 7-Eleven convenience stores that can be found in nearly every corner of Bangkok, also boast the “Only at 7-Eleven” brand of products.

One of these products is baked goods that are regularly snapped up by consumers.

Established in 1988, CPRAM has emerged as a strategic asset within CP Group’s arsenal. Initially, 7-Eleven stocked edibles from different leading brands, much like other convenience stores. However, the introduction of CPRAM products transformed 7-Eleven from a mere convenience store to a 24-hour diner.

In the early days, CPRAM only offered dumplings and steamed buns, which quickly became popular among young adults, students, and those seeking a quick meal at odd hours.