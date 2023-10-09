Foodpanda partners with airasia Superapp for seamless delivery/ride-hailing in Thailand

AirAsia Superapp users will now have access to Foodpanda's nationwide food delivery services. Meanwhile, Foodpanda customers can use the Superapp’s cost-effective and dependable ride-hailing services, Siripa said.

She added the partnership had two aims: to provide a complete and seamless service to existing airasia Superapp and Foodpanda customers, and to expand the customer base.

"Foodpanda users can seamlessly access ride-hailing services directly through the app, facilitating more convenient and efficient travel within Bangkok, all at an appealing price point," said Ben-Jie Lim, head of Partnerships and Global Markets at airasia Superapp.

Both services will also allow users to accumulate airasia points, which can be redeemed for airfares on airasia and other airlines, hotel accommodation, and other exclusive deals through the airasia Superapp.

Users will earn 1 airasia point for every 15 baht spent on the airasia ride service in the Foodpanda app.

The move coincides with a tourism recovery in Southeast Asia. Airasia Superapp also partnered with Foodpanda Malaysia in May.

The app will be renamed airasia MOVE soon, said the company.

Foodpanda operates in over 400 cities across 11 Asian markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. It is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global food delivery industry leader.