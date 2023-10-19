Coca-Cola targets Thai plastic waste crisis with recyclable bottles

The scale of that challenge was highlighted in a recent World Bank report which found that an estimated 428, 000 tonnes of plastic waste per year is mismanaged in Thailand.

A separate World Bank report said that only 17.6% of key plastic resins such as PET were recycled in 2018.

Greenpeace has called out two companies – Coca-Cola and CP – as among the worst offenders for plastic pollution in Thailand.

In response, Coca-Cola (Thailand) launched the “Coke Recycle Me with Trash Lucky” campaign with 2 million baht in prizes per month, to motivate Thai consumers to distinguish and separate recyclable packaging from non-recyclable waste.

The campaign is expected to reach one million PET bottles collected this year.

Sarut invited consumers to drop off their empty bottles at 69 drop-off locations nationwide, including 64 in Bangkok and five in Phuket.