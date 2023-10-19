Coca-Cola targets Thai plastic waste crisis with recyclable bottles
Coca-Cola has finally joined the battle against Thailand’s plastic waste crisis by introducing 1-litre bottles made from 100% recycled PET plastic.
Both Original Taste and Zero Sugar bottles will be available in PET plastic – though of course plastic waste will only be reduced if they are disposed of and recycled properly.
“We recognise the urgency and complexity of the plastic waste challenge in Thailand, and we know it will take a collaborative effort to solve this issue," said Sarut Wittayarungruangsri, Coca-Cola Thailand’s public affairs, communications and sustainability director.
The scale of that challenge was highlighted in a recent World Bank report which found that an estimated 428, 000 tonnes of plastic waste per year is mismanaged in Thailand.
A separate World Bank report said that only 17.6% of key plastic resins such as PET were recycled in 2018.
Greenpeace has called out two companies – Coca-Cola and CP – as among the worst offenders for plastic pollution in Thailand.
In response, Coca-Cola (Thailand) launched the “Coke Recycle Me with Trash Lucky” campaign with 2 million baht in prizes per month, to motivate Thai consumers to distinguish and separate recyclable packaging from non-recyclable waste.
The campaign is expected to reach one million PET bottles collected this year.
Sarut invited consumers to drop off their empty bottles at 69 drop-off locations nationwide, including 64 in Bangkok and five in Phuket.
Natthanun Sirirak, managing director of recycler Envicco Ltd, said post-consumer recycled PET is transformed into high-quality recycled plastic pellets that meet European, Thai and US food safety standards.
Coca-Cola aims to make 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025 and use at least 50% recycled plastic in its packaging by 2030.
It currently offers at least one brand made from 100% recycled PET bottles (excluding caps and labels), in more than 40 countries around the world.
The Coca-Cola system in Thailand comprises ThaiNamthip Corp, HaadThip Plc, and Coca-Cola (Thailand) Ltd.