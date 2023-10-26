THAI unveils new uniforms for cabin crew

Under the concept “From Purple to Purpose”, THAI’s iconic Thai Ruean Ton uniform, symbolising grace for over six decades, now boasts a sustainable twist with a blend of recycled materials and Thai silk.

“THAI is committed to minimising its environmental impact with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chai Eamsiri, the airline’s chief executive officer.

“Through our “Zero Waste Living” approach, we are proud to introduce projects like ‘From Planes to Planet’, ‘From Waste to Wealth’, and ‘From Purple to Purpose’, as we strive towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” he said.

Chai went on to say that to promote the circular economy, the airline will be recycling plastic water bottles used on flights into materials for making the new uniform, which will use 70% plastic fibre and 30% silk.

Not only does the new uniform enhance aesthetics, but it also ensures practicality, easy maintenance, and adherence to safety standards, he added.

The national flag carrier expects to complete the transformation by having its female cabin crew, totalling about 2,100 persons, wear the new uniform by the end of 2024.

Currently THAI operates 120 flights daily on average, with 600 to 700 female cabin crew working on board every day.

Also as part of its commitment to sustainable practices, THAI has implemented a range of initiatives such as fuel-efficient improvements and the introduction of new-generation aircraft. The airline focuses on incorporating sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and extending its efforts to non-aviation activities, including catering, technical, and ground services.